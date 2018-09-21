Plastic-free advocates applaud Jamaica’s ban on plastic and styrofoam

The Jamaican government announced a ban on plastic bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam products.

Jamaica joins a growing list of countries in the region to take legislative steps to address single-use plastic pollution, and local plastic-free advocates applaud the move.

Jamaica, an island paradise not far from our own has become the latest Caribbean nation to take steps against single-use plastic.

Plastic bags, Styrofoam food and beverage containers, and plastic straws are banned effective January first of next year, according to Jamaican media reports.

“It is so wonderful to see positive changes from every level, from a business level to a personal level, and governments actually taking that really brave step and just saying nope, we have had enough,” said Plastic-Free Cayman’s Claire Hughes.

Regionally, she said the tide is turning on single use plastics.

Last month, Grenada announced a ban on Styrofoam food and beverage containers. This, just weeks after Dominica announced a ban on plastic straws, plastic plates, plastic forks, plastic knives, and Styrofoam containers.

“There are so many local countries that are awakening and banning single use plastic items, and I feel we are really missing an opportunity here,” said Ms. Hughes.

To commemorate World Oceans Day 2018, Plastic-Free Cayman and schoolchildren from various Cayman schools with Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour on the steps of the Government Admin Building, calling for a ban on single-use plastic.

“We proposed banning single-use plastic,” said Ms. Hughes. “We have not really heard anything from that, and it is very frustrating.”

Ms. Hughes applauded businesses who have proactively sought alternatives to single use plastics, such as paper straws, but she says government has its role to play as well.

“That is absolutely fantastic, but I think really, if you’re going to eliminate these single use items that we don’t really need, then it has to come from government, it really does,” said Ms. Hughes.

Jamaica’s ban includes the importation, manufacture, distribution, and use of all single use carrier bags.

It applies to bags with dimensions of 24 by 24 inches or below, but excludes single-use bags used to maintain public health and safety standards like bags used to package raw meat, flour, rice, sugar, and bread.

There are other exemptions for certain plastic straws and Styrofoam products.

Cayman 27 reached out to Minister Dwayne Seymour, he said he believes Cayman can move in the same direction step by step while consulting with our business partners, and says his Deputy Chief Officer has been working on it for months.

