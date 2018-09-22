Tomlinson Furniture
Plastic-Free Cayman seeks volunteers for ‘beach clean brand audit’

September 21, 2018
Joe Avary
Plastic-Free Cayman is taking stock of what washes up on Cayman’s beaches. It’s called a beach clean brand audit.

Earlier this month, Plastic-Free Cayman removed around 1,700 pounds of trash from a small strip of beach in East End.

Plastic-Free Cayman is looking for volunteers to help them sort through the trash, and collect data on the various traceable products inside.

“What that is going to do is it is going to really hold the business is responsible, or accountable. So if it is somebody like Colgate for example if you find a Colgate toothbrush, we can add it up, look at the global picture, and then they are going to get in touch with Colgate and say hey look, the item that you are supplying us, is actually not sustainable,” said Plastic-Free Cayman’s Claire Hughes.

Ms. Hughes told Cayman 27 the audit is in collaboration with the global organisation ‘Story of Stuff’ which is campaigning to stop plastic pollution.

The audit takes place 8 AM Sunday morning (23 September) at the Department of Environment headquarters on North Sound Road near the George Town Yacht Club.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

