Police appeal for help in locating Roseanna Redden

Police on Tuesday (4 September) called for the public’s help in locating teenager Roseanna Redden. The 16-year-old Bodden Town girl absconded over the weekend and has not returned home or been located since.

Ms. Redden is about 5’9” and about 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed that she may be wearing black shorts and a black hoodie. She was last seen at a residence in Frank Sound on Saturday (1 September.)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220.

