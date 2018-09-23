Police hunt suspect in armed liquor store robbery

Police are searching for a male suspect after an amed robbery at a liquor store in the West Bay Road area Saturday (22 September) night.
According to the RCIPS the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. They say a man brandishing a handgun entered the store demanding money from the cashiers and customers.
The suspect was described as wearing a long sleeve white shirt, a long blue jeans and wearing a baseball cap. George Town Criminal Investigation Department is continuing investigations.Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this incident please contact ADS Kenval Bryan at 938-1378 or call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
