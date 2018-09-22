Police investigate armed robbery in Mt. Pleasant

Police are searching for two male suspects after an armed robbery on Mount Pleasant Road in West Bay.

Police said on Wednesday (19 September), they received a report of a man being pistol whipped and robbed while standing outside of his home. They said two men, one brandishing a handgun demanded entry to the man’s house. He was struck in the head with the gun.

The suspects made off with a quantity of cash and personal items.

One of the suspects is described as 5’8″ with brown skin, wearing a dark long sleeved shirt and jeans. The other is said to be about 5’6″ inches and was wearing a black t-shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

