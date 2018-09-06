Police name fake firm scamming investors, CIMA confirms the firm does not exist in Cayman

Police have flagged the firm FM Wealth Management Ltd, also known as Fitch Matthews wealth management, as the scam company that fleeced one victim of US $20,000.

On Wednesday (5 September) the RCIPS clarified the scam company claims to be based in Cayman, Argentina and Toronto, Canada, but said the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has confirmed that FM Wealth Management Ltd is not registered here to conduct financial service business, nor does it have a physical presence here.

The RCIPS urged investors to check the CIMA to determine a company’s registration here. To do so please visit: https://www.cima.ky/search-entities

