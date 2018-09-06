Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
News

Police name fake firm scamming investors, CIMA confirms the firm does not exist in Cayman

September 5, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police have flagged the firm FM Wealth Management Ltd, also known as Fitch Matthews wealth management, as the scam company that fleeced one victim of US $20,000.
On Wednesday (5 September) the RCIPS clarified the scam company claims to be based in Cayman, Argentina and Toronto, Canada, but said the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has confirmed that FM Wealth Management Ltd is not registered here to conduct financial service business, nor does it have a physical presence here.
The RCIPS urged investors to check the CIMA to determine a company’s registration here. To do so please visit: https://www.cima.ky/search-entities

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: