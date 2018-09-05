Police warn of scam company, one victim reports $20,000 loss

Police issue a scam warning after one victim loses US $20,000.

According to the Financial Crime Unit a fraudulent investment company based in Cayman is targeting overseas investors, particularly those in New Zealand.

According to a police statement several people have been swindled.

Police said you can check a company’s legitimacy by doing an internet search on things like address and other unique identifiers.

They say investors should be suspicious of companies that filter telephone inquiries by answering the phone and when possible insist on meeting company representatives in person.

