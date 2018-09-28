Tomlinson Furniture
Premature baby airlifted from Cayman Brac in medical emergency

September 28, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A premature baby is airlifted in an early morning medical emergency in Cayman Brac.
The incident happened Wednesday (27 September) around 2:35 a.m. Police say they deployed the Air Operations Unit chopper to Faith Hospital to medically evacuate the baby shortly after birth. The child required intensive care at the Cayman Islands hospital in Grand Cayman.
Air operations unit commander Steve Fitzgerald said the child was less than two hours old when ready for the transfer. Mr. Fitzgerald said it was a special moment seeing him sleeping in the incubator on the flight across. Police said the baby is currently doing well.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

