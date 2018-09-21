Preparations under way for Lions Club Delano Hislop Memorial 15-mile walk

The Lion’s Club of Grand Cayman is gearing up for its 7th annual Delano Hislop Memorial 15-mile walk this Sunday (23 September.) It’s an event aimed at bringing awareness about prostate and colon cancer. Club President Stephen Best joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss the event Thursday (20 September.) The Lions Club will be holding its breakfast event at the Lions Civic Centre, George Town Saturday (22 September) at 7 a.m. To learn more visit: http://www.lionsgcmpacce.com/index.html

