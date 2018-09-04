Pro-port groups go online to tout economic advantages of cruise berthing

As one grassroots group aims to trigger a referendum on the cruise berthing facility, pro-port groups are also ramping up their messaging efforts on social media.

A new group calling itself Support our Tourism is making the case for the cruise berthing facility, touting its potential economic impacts.

In an infographic, Support our Tourism said cruise passengers currently spend about four hours ashore, but after the piers are built that amount of time would double.

Based on an average spend of $36 US per hour, Support our Tourism said this extra time on shore could double passenger spending, from $115 US to $230 US per passenger per-day.

Support our Tourism lists itself as a government organisation. Administrators confirmed the page is operated by the Ministry of Tourism.

