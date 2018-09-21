Tomlinson Furniture
Project Purple September 20, 2018

September 20, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Thursday (20 September) we continued our coverage of Project Purple, a programme created by Purple Dragon that grants scholarships to at-risk youth with the aim of using martial arts to help keep them on the right track. This week we check in with some of the parents of the children who are participating in the programme.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

