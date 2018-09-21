Thursday (20 September) we continued our coverage of Project Purple, a programme created by Purple Dragon that grants scholarships to at-risk youth with the aim of using martial arts to help keep them on the right track. This week we check in with some of the parents of the children who are participating in the programme.
-
Share This!
Project Purple September 20, 2018
September 20, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News • Politics
Governor Choudhury formally removed: Premier, Opposition react
September 20, 2018
News
Odain Ebanks trial continues
September 20, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.