Public Health law up for review, Seymour: it’s long overdue

Cayman’s Public Health law is getting an overhaul.

Friday (7 September) Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour announced the law review saying the modernisation of the legislation is long over due.

“This law is outdated and does not address areas such as food safety, air quality, barber shops and public health emergencies of international importance to name a few. The associated regulations are outdated and in several sections regulations had yet to be developed,” said Mr. Seymour.

The minister did not specifically address what changes may come about as a result of upgrading of the legislation.

