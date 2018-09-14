Tomlinson Furniture
RCIPS warns bus owners to secure valuables

September 13, 2018
The RCIPS is appealing to the public to stop leaving their valuables in vehicles overnight on the heels of a spate of tour bus break-ins.

Police say they received reports of three buses being broken into in the George Town area on Wednesday (12 September.)

Two were located at an address at Anchorage Avenue, while the third was at Tempest Way.

A quantity of cash and some personal items were taken from the Tempest Way location.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

