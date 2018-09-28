Tomlinson Furniture
RCIPS warns of Linked In fraud

September 28, 2018
The RCIPS is again warning about fraud, this time, perpetrated on professional social media site Linked In.

The police have said since June, they’ve been receiving reports of the scam, which often includes a connection request from a prominent figure, which eventually leads to a request for personal banking information or cash.

Dame Barbara Woodard of the FCO is reportedly one of the more popular profiles used.

Police have asked that anyone receiving suspicious connection requests on Linked In to report them to the Financial Crime Unit at 949-8797.

