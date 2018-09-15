Tomlinson Furniture
Reporters’ Roundtable: LA walk out explored

September 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
On this week’s edition of Reporter’s Roundtable Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath, Joe Avary and Kevin Morales discuss the Opposition walk out and the suspension of Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

