Rivers restrained after he attempts to leave prisoners’ dock

The Williams Ian Rivers murder trial resumed in Grand Court on Monday (10 September) and the defense team continued their case by bringing an expert witness who addressed Mr. River’s mental state.

However, murder accused William Ian Rivers had to be restrained as he attempted to get up out of the prisoners’ dock.

Prison officers and others in the court jumped into action to hold him back, prompting Justice Frank Williams to warn to him.

This happened as the prosecution cross-examined an expert witness who spent the morning session testifying to Mr. Rivers instability.

Mr. Rivers became frustrated as lead prosecutor, Cheryll Richards QC, grilled the witness without challenge from his defense team.

When asked by the judge why he had gotten up, Mr. Rivers pointed to the defense box, saying “He not saying nothing.”

Mr. Rivers was then warned that he was allowed to sit in the court to listen to what was being said about him. Both Justice Williams and Mr. Rivers’ mother, who was in the court, appealed to him to sit down, after which he did.

Part of the contention on Mr. Rivers mental state was whether medical reports done in the immediate aftermath of the events of 28 January 2017 and while Mr. Rivers was in prison which stated that while indicating that Mr. Rivers suffered some mental conditions, he was not experiencing acute psychosis as his defense attorneys had claimed. The trial resumed Tuesday (11 September.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

