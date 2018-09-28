Rooster 101 feeds Cayman’s appetite for country music

Rooster 101 is collaborating with the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association to put more local country singers on the air.

Doug “Dr. Doug” Dodds, Programme Manager at Rooster 101, said artistes can come in to perform two original songs, two cover songs and one Christmas song.

“We are looking for local artistes and giving them the airwaves and a chance to record their songs live on the radio here, with Rooster 101, a chance to play the song and to support local artistes like we do.”

Mr. Dodds said the recording sessions will be held on Fridays.

