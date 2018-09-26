Tomlinson Furniture
Rugby: Cayman finishes sixth at 2018 RAN 7s

September 25, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Rugby’s national sevens finished sixth overall after competing at the 2018 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championships held at the Barbados Polo Club held 22-23 September.

 
On Saturday, Cayman opened the tournament with a 17-0 win over St. Vincent & the Grenadines. They followed that with a Cayman 47-0 win over Saint Lucia. Cayman dropped their first game of the tournament late Saturday with a 40-0 loss to Trinidad & Tobago.
 
On Sunday, Cayman lost 20-5 to Mexico, but rebounded in a 14-12 win over Dominican Republic. In the Plate Final, Cayman lost their second game of the tournament to Trinidad and Tobago 31-0.

 

Cayman needed a flawless record to qualify for both the Hong Kong Sevens Cup and the 2019 Pan Am Games.

