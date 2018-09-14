Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Rugby: Hounds rebound to take Rd 2 of Summer Sevens Series

September 13, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After a 26-22 loss to Ashley Furniture in Week One of the Cayman Rugby Summer Sevens Series, Wolfhounds fought to take the week two title in a 24-14 win over Team Westin Saturday (8 September) at the South Sound Rugby Club.

Wolfhounds tries came from Matthew Avier, Killian Everard and Joe knight, while Paul and Shane Westin scored for Team Westin in defeat. Hounds Head Coach Mick Kehoe said he was pleased with the team’s week two resilience.

“We came out with a little more conviction in our game, we lost out narrowly to Ashley Furniture last week, so we said we wouldn’t let it happen this week. Our boys were committed, we had more numbers which helped. What else helped is that the Westin’s came out with strong numbers which put pressure on others teams.”

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: