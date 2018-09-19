Rugby: Wolfhounds take Summer Sevens Series

The Peter O’Neill Wolfhounds prevailed as Cayman Rugby’s overall Summer Sevens Series Saturday (15 September) finishing with 39 points in the four-team table.

Ashley Furniture, who finished as runner-up, in the tournament beat the Hounds 12-5 in the Round 3 Finals Saturday, finished second overall with 36 points. After a week one win with two wins and one loss, Ashley Furniture dropped two games in week two to finish bottom of the table.

The Wolfhounds had a steady performance throughout the three-week series, placing second, first and second place.with a round robin record of 8 wins and just 1 tie.

Team Westin placed third overall with 30 points, while the Tradeview Selects rounded out the table with 21 points for the tournament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

