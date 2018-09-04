Sailing: Capasso, Hider in Emerald Fleet at Optimist World Championships

Cayman Islands Sailing Club’s (CISC) Matheo Capasso and George Hider sit in Emerald Fleet after seven rounds of sailing at the 2018 Optimist World Championships held at the Famagusta Nautical Club in Limassol, Cyprus.
Capasso currently sits in 43rd overall with Hider 56th among 66 sailors in the fleet. The competition features 264 sailors from 11 countries.
The 2018 Optimist World Championships continues until Thursday 6th September.
View the results here.
