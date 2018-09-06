Sailing: Cayman duo finish Emerald fleet at 2018 Optimist World Championships

Cayman Islands Sailing Club’s Matheo Capasso and George Hider wrapped up competition at the 2018 Optimist World Championships, held at the Famagusta Nautical Club in Limassol, Cyprus.

Sailing in the Emerald Fleet, Capasso improved to 31st overall, improving on his 42rd overall placement Monday. Hider improved his final standings as well, sailing to 47th overall after sitting in 56th at the conclusion of the seventh round.

Italy’s Marco Gradoni took home top prize, finishing 1st in the Gold Fleet.

The competition features 264 sailors from 11 countries. View all the results here.

