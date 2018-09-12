Saunders launches port referendum campaign in BTW

One lawmaker pushes for a voter-initiated referendum on the proposed port, one door at a time. Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders says he’s getting his constituents views on the cruise berthing facility.

And while he’s at it he says he’ll be pushing for signatures to trigger the referendum.

A motion for a referendum on the port sunk in the Legislative Assembly last week so Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said he’s taking the issue to the people.

“While I do have my own personal views, I need to also recognise that I am in the business representing other people and I think in this situation it is best to go back to the people to get their views,” said Mr. Saunders.

The MLA said he’ll be reaching out to his constituents one on one and while he’s at it he’ll be gathering signatures trying to help trigger a people-initiated referendum.

“Pushing a referendum on this would be the best way to have a debate once and for all so all those who are pro and all those who are con can come out and make their case,” said Mr. Saunders said.

He said triggering the referendum will bring clarity on the issue for all sides.

“The facts and the real facts come out during the debate process leading up to the vote within the referendum,” said the MLA.

While he said it is up to the government to set the date and the question for the referendum. He said he believes ultimately the voters will have their say.

“If you get over 5000 signatures on anything to trigger a referendum I think that will send a strong message to the government that this is something that should be in the people’s hands and not yours,” said Mr. Saunders.

Mr. Saunders said at the end of his exercise he will have a clear mandate from his constituents on how they want him to address the port project and, regardless of his personal views, he will abide by it.

