Science on a Sphere comes to CTEC

What’s six feet in diameter, and uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data? Science on a Sphere.

It’s basically a giant animated globe developed by researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help illustrate complex environmental processes like atmospheric storms and ocean temperature.

Planning Engineer Maurice Henderson told Cayman 27 it gives a unique perspective of the world we live in.

“I just think it’s always important to take a moment to see the earth from space, it is a beautiful blue marble, it really is the only home that we have, and we really need to take care of it,” said Mr. Henderson.

Science on a Sphere was a featured exhibit at this year’s Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference last week.

