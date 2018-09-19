Tomlinson Furniture
Science on a Sphere comes to CTEC

September 18, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

 

What’s six feet in diameter, and uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data? Science on a Sphere.

It’s basically a giant animated globe developed by researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help illustrate complex environmental processes like atmospheric storms and ocean temperature.

Planning Engineer Maurice Henderson told Cayman 27 it gives a unique perspective of the world we live in.

“I just think it’s always important to take a moment to see the earth from space, it is a beautiful blue marble, it really is the only home that we have, and we really need to take care of it,” said Mr. Henderson.

Science on a Sphere was a featured exhibit at this year’s Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference last week.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

