Scott Development disputes fly-rock claims near Brac quarry site

Scott Development Company told Cayman 27 fly rock from blasting activity at its Cayman Brac quarry is largely a concern of the past.

In response to our story highlighting concerns that fly rock from the quarry would soon make the historic Salt Water Trail impassable, Scott Development’s Mervyn Scott admitted that fly rock issues existed years ago, but blasting techniques have since improved.

Mr. Scott said there have been no recent fly rock issues, despite concerns from the National Trust to the contrary.

The NRA, who monitors blasting, said it has received numerous reports of fly rock on the trail in recent years.

“We have mandated that flag men block or close the trail when conducting blasting to prevent an incident where fly rock could potentially harm anyone walking the trail,” said NRA Senior Engineer Edison Jackson.

As to the quarry’s future expansion, Mr. Scott said in a year or two the quarry will be out of space.

He said his company and its 53 employees plan to transition blasting operations to another location on the Brac, while utilising the existing site for processing only.

