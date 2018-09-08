Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
News

Speaker Bush raps MLAs, unhappy with breaches of House rules

September 7, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read
 
A warning from the chair Friday (7 September) as House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush reminds MLAs of their responsibilities when it comes to obeying the Legislative Assembly rules.
   Speaker Bush raised the issue of privilege at the start of Friday’s (7 September) sitting in Cayman Brac.
   He warned Newlands lawmaker Alva Suckoo and Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders about breaches they committed during their contributions to the port debate Thursday night (6 September.)
   Both incidents were struck from the LA records. But Mr. Bush warned all members to be mindful of what they say.
“I want to remind members, in particular, those who keep breaching these standing orders and continue to berate and carry on outside of the House and think that’s the end of it. Well it’s not,” said Speaker Bush.
He threatened contempt proceedings for misbehavior.
   Both MLAs had apologised Thursday night for their actions. The infringements from the MLAs; Mr. Suckoo had made certain contentious statements and Mr. Saunders quoted from a report that was not made public.
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: