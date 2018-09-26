Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Spear guns stolen from DOE Cayman Brac office

September 25, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Thieves made off with three spear guns and seized spear gun parts after a break-in at the Department of Environment’s office in Cayman Brac.
According to the RCIPS officers on the Brac responded to a burglary report around 9:00 a.m. Monday (24 September) at the DOE’s Creek Road office. They said the outside door to the office was breached and the items stolen.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 949-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: