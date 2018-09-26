Spear guns stolen from DOE Cayman Brac office

Thieves made off with three spear guns and seized spear gun parts after a break-in at the Department of Environment’s office in Cayman Brac.

According to the RCIPS officers on the Brac responded to a burglary report around 9:00 a.m. Monday (24 September) at the DOE’s Creek Road office. They said the outside door to the office was breached and the items stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 949-4222.

