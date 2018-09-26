Specials Needs Foundation Oktoberfest dunk on this Saturday

This weekend Oktoberfest will be celebrated on the Crescent at Camana Bay. The annual Bavarian tradition will be marked with family-friendly activities, live music, games and a dunk tank. The dunk tank features familiar faces raising funds for the Special Needs Foundation (SNFC.) The cost is CI$10 per person. Tuesday night (25 September) participants James Bovell, Derek Haines and Neville Hicks, who is also the Organiser of the event, joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the dunk. Mr. Morales is also down to be dunked. The event starts at 3 p.m. 29 September.

