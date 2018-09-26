Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
News

Specials Needs Foundation Oktoberfest dunk on this Saturday

September 25, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

This weekend Oktoberfest will be celebrated on the Crescent at Camana Bay. The annual Bavarian tradition will be marked with family-friendly activities, live music, games and a dunk tank. The dunk tank features familiar faces raising funds for the Special Needs Foundation (SNFC.)  The cost is CI$10 per person. Tuesday night (25 September) participants James Bovell, Derek Haines and Neville Hicks, who is also the Organiser of the event, joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the dunk. Mr. Morales is also down to be dunked. The event starts at 3 p.m. 29 September.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: