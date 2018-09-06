Tomlinson Furniture
Spring labour survey shows Caymanian employment on the rise

September 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
More Caymanians are on the job, that’s according to the latest labour force survey figures.
This as the Economic and Statistics Office records a drop in Caymanian unemployment, roughly a two percent drop from Fall last year to the end of Spring this year.
According to the numbers, Caymanian unemployment now stands at 5.3 percent down from 7.3 at the end of 2017. Overall unemployment fell from 4.9 percent last year to 3.4 percent at the end of Spring.
“This improvement is against a backdrop of a Caymanian labour force with almost 19,900 Caymanians employed. Overall that means that, thanks to the policies implemented by this Administration and the last, some 3,350 more Caymanians are now working and able to support themselves and their families than was the case before we
took office in 2013,” said Premier McLaughlin as he delivered his state of the nation speech during the Cayman Brac sitting of the LA Wednesday (5 September.)
Currently, 19, 842 Caymanians are employed, that’s 1250 more than those on work permits.

To read the full report visit:

https://www.eso.ky/UserFiles/page_docums/files/uploads/the_cayman_islands_labour_force_survey_r-4.pdf

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

