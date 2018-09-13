Suckoo suspended, Opposition, Bryan walk out of LA

Opposition lawmakers walked out of Wednesday (12 September) Legislative Assembly sitting after Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo was suspended for a day.

It did not stop House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush and the Government bench as they proceeded with the business on the Order Paper.

“As the elected member for Newlands has been suspended for a day from this meeting I move that question number 13 standing in his name be deferred to a later sitting of the House,” said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

Government voted to suspend the Newlands lawmaker for one day after he declined to apologize for comments he made during the Port referendum debate in Cayman Brac, many believe were directed at Speaker Bush.

“At no point in time did I mention China Harbour, Sinopharm (Pharmaceutical,) Mr. Bush, who the member was, what the allegations were, nothing. I simply voiced a concern to the House. That was it was it. All of this cascaded from that point,” Mr. Suckoo said.

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush broke ranks with government, he voted against the suspension. The motion passed anyway, prompting the Opposition and Independent member Kenneth Bryan to get up and leave.

“Each one of those members who decided to support the Speaker in his decision has some questions to answer and to validate whether the Speaker was right in his decision,” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Miller said, “This is regrettable that our Parliament has been dragged to this level and we are taking a stand to say that we belong to an institution that should be honourable, respectful to all of its institutions all of its members and the general public at large.”

The entire action played out in the absence of live video and audio broadcast. However, as government said equipment normally used to broadcast LA proceedings was damaged after a suspected lightning strike.

The Opposition plans to take documents laid in the House Wednesday regarding Mr. Bush’s relationship with China Harbour Engineering company (CHEM), as well as, correspondence with CHEM Cayman representative Scott Henderson, to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation.

Wednesday night Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Mr. Miller and Mr. Suckoo to discuss the issue further.

