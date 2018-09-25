Swimming: Stingray Swim Club takes 2018 Fall Sprint Meet

Stingray Swim Club won the 2018 Cayman National Fall Sprint Meet Saturday (22 September) held at the Lions Pool in George Town.

Five groups in total were represented at the meet with host club Stingray finishing first (414 points) Seven Mile Swimmers second (273 points) Camana Bay Aquatic Club fourth (105 points) and Darren Mew Sports & Fitness (3 points). Also participating was the Special Olympics Cayman Islands (SOCI)

Stingray were led by Commonwealth Games delegate Alison Jackson. The 16-year old Cayman Prep standout won all five events for Girls ages 15-and-over with 30 points, trailed by teammates Sam Bailey (19 points), sister Sarah Jackson (16 points) Elana Sinclair (4 points) and Bianca Reid (2 points).

For Boys 15-over, Stingray’s Corey Frederick Westerborg got his season off to a good start, finishing atop his grouping with wins in all five events for 30 points. Teammates Jake Alberga (17 points) Noah Hill (16 points) rounded out the top three.

Girls 13-14 was also dominated by Stingray swimmers. Kyra Rabess took four of five events (24 points) trailed by teammates Allyson Belfonte (19 points) Stephanie Royston (10 points) and Jasmine Lambert-Wragg (10 points).

Stringray Swim Club’s Kathy Jackson said “there’s a lot of new swimmers who joined the club’s this year. So we have a lot of little kids. Stingray’s pairs up our seniors with our bronze swimmers for this sprint meet specifically. The seniors’ job is to make sure they don’t miss their races, teach them how to read a heat sheet, and just get them comfortable with the whole meet process so they can become more independent.”

View all the results below:

cnb18 high point

cnb18 team scores

cnb18 results

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

