Teen arrested after stabbing

One woman remains hospitalized and a teenage girl arrested after a stabbing at an Eastern Avenue Plaza.

According to the RCIPS, a report came in Tuesday (11 September) about an altercation between two women during which one had been stabbed and sustained serious injury.

Subsequently, officers arrested a 17-year-old female on suspicion of wounding. She was treated at the Cayman Island Hospital for minor injuries.

She remains in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

