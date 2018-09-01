Tennis: Booker, Wilkinson, Berksoy top in fifth round of Junior Circuit

Jake Booker, Willow Wilkinson and Albert Berksoy returned to the top of their respective age-divisions Saturday (25 August) in the fifth round of Junior Tennis Circuit.

Under-18

Jake Booker won his fourth title of the junior tennis season, defeating Oskar Bjuroe 7-5 6-0. Booker won all four sets in his two games played. Jakub Neveril placed third overall. Booker and Bjuroe would team up to take the U18 doubles defeating George & Anna Zimmerman 6-0, 6-1.

Under-14

Willow Wilkinson locked up her fourth U14 title of the season with a 6-2 6-2 over Sebastian Bjuroe. Wilkinson did not drop a set in her three tournament games. Phin Ellison placed third overall. Rafael Wejbora and Albert Berksoy took the U14 doubles title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ellison and Danny Kish.

Under-10

Albert Berksoy claimed his third U10 title of the season defeating Milana Thompson 6-2, 6-4. Newcomer Lea Neverilova placed third.

The final round of the Junior Tennis Circuit takes place 28-30 September at the Cayman Islands Tennis

Club.

