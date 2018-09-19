Tip from public leads DOE to conch and lobster poachers

Two men have been warned for intended prosecution after being caught taking conch and lobster out of season.

The DOE told Cayman 27 43 conch and seven lobster were recovered Sunday by Conservation Officers during an operation in the Barker’s area.

Acting on a tip from a member of the public regarding suspicious behaviour, officers observed the men at sea on a vessel before intercepting them when they came ashore.

“The guys, after some persuasion, which took quite some time, we finally got them to admit they had been taking conch and lobsters,” said Conservation Officer Ronnie Dougall.

Conch and whelk season starts 1 November first and runs through 1 May.

Lobster season starts 1 December first and runs through 1 March.

Under the National Conservation Law, violators may face fines, imprisonment, and forfeiture of vessels and equipment.

