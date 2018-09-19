Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Crime Culture Environment News

Tip from public leads DOE to conch and lobster poachers

September 18, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Two men have been warned for intended prosecution after being caught taking conch and lobster out of season.

The DOE told Cayman 27 43 conch and seven lobster were recovered Sunday by Conservation Officers during an operation in the Barker’s area.

Acting on a tip from a member of the public regarding suspicious behaviour, officers observed the men at sea on a vessel before intercepting them when they came ashore.

“The guys, after some persuasion, which took quite some time, we finally got them to admit they had been taking conch and lobsters,” said Conservation Officer Ronnie Dougall.

Conch and whelk season starts 1 November first and runs through 1 May.

Lobster season starts 1 December first and runs through 1 March.

Under the National Conservation Law, violators may face fines, imprisonment, and forfeiture of vessels and equipment.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: