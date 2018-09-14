Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
News Politics

Top Story: Hurricane preparedness

September 13, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

With three active storms churning in the Caribbean region Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman and acting deputy director, Simon Boxall are reminding citizens to prepare for any eventuality. Thursday night (13 September) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with the HMCI team to discuss Cayman’s emergency plans. They are urging residents to visit www.caymanprepared.ky for more information and tips on getting prepared.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: