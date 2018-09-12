On Monday (10 September) the world marked Suicide Prevention Day. Here at home those at the Alex Panton Foundation have been increasing their efforts to help those who need extra support.
Tuesday night (11 September) we are joined by Dr. Erica Lam, clinical psychologist at the Wellness Centre and board member of the foundation to discuss their efforts.
Top Story: Looking out for warning signs of suicide
