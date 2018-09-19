The inaugural Miss World Cayman Islands pageant is next Saturday (29 September) and as part of the leadup to the event we’ll spend this week meeting the four contestants starting Tuesday (18 September.) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with contestant Roseanne Myles.
Top Story: Meeting the Miss World Cayman Islands pageant contestants
September 18, 2018
