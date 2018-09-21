The inaugural Miss World Cayman Islands pageant is next Saturday (29 September) and as part of the leadup to the event we will spend this week meeting the four contestants.
Thursday night Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with contestant Kelsie Woodman.
Top Story: Miss World Cayman Islands pageant contestant Kelsie Woodman
