Culture News

Top Story: Miss World Cayman Islands Zornia McCoon

September 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The inaugural Miss World Cayman Islands pageant is next Saturday (29 September) and this week we spent time learning more about the four contestants. Friday (21 September) we meet contestant Zorina McCoon. She sat down with Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss her pageant experience and what she hopes to achieve.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

