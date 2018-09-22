The inaugural Miss World Cayman Islands pageant is next Saturday (29 September) and this week we spent time learning more about the four contestants. Friday (21 September) we meet contestant Zorina McCoon. She sat down with Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss her pageant experience and what she hopes to achieve.
Top Story: Miss World Cayman Islands Zornia McCoon
September 21, 2018
1 Min Read
