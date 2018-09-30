Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: Reporters Roundtable

September 29, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

On Friday’s (28 September) edition of Reporters Roundtable Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales, Dr. Taylor Burrowes and Joe Avary discussed this week’s top story – Government’s Cruise Berthing public meeting in George Town Wednesday (26 September) night. This weekend Cayman 27 will rebroadcast the meeting in its entirety on Saturday (29 September) at 5 p.m.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

