The 28 September is International Right to Know Day. On Thursday (27 September) those at Cayman’s Freedom of information authority the Ombudsman’s Office joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss what this means to Cayman. Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston and he deputy Jan Liebaers stressed the importance of utilising Cayman’s Freedom of Information law.
-
Top Story: Right to Know Day
September 27, 2018
1 Min Read
