Earlier this month, Cayman 27 brought you an incident when a parent boarded a school bus to confront an alleged bully.

Bullying in schools continues to be a challenge not only for educators but parents as well and on Monday’s (24 September) edition of Top Story, Dr. Taylor Burrowes spoke to Janet Young from the United Against Bullying Foundation to discuss how parents can manage these types of situations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print