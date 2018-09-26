Tortuga owner calls for more security, raises concerns about crime in Cayman

With around three months left to go in 2018 Cayman has already surpassed last year’s overall robberies figure. Tuesday (25 September) the RCIPS confirmed they have received 34 robbery reports to date (25 September) that’s three more than last year’s total figure, in 17 of those a firearm was used. The most recent armed robbery happened at the Tortuga liquor store in the 7-Mile Shops plaza Saturday night (22 September.) Tortuga Rum Company owner Robert Hamaty said he wants more security in the plaza. In fact, he said he’s very worried and concerned that Cayman is heading in the wrong direction.

“Very concerning of the increase in crime in the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Hamaty.

His 7-Mile Shops Tortuga store was robbed at gunpoint and the lone suspect made off with a quantity of cash.

“This is the first incident we’ve had at the 7-Mile strip liquor store,” said Mr. Hamaty.

The store was opened about a year, but Tortuga itself is marking 35 years in Cayman. Mr. Hamaty said when he first started back then things were much different. He said now people need to be more aware even when just walking on the streets.

“In 1978 when I came here, the car was left at the old airport with the key in it and the house door had no lock, but it’s something to bear in mind that I could be walking to my car tonight and get held up just like a liquor store,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Mr. Hamaty suggested that some of these criminal acts may not be committed by legal locals and he is happy more security is coming Cayman’s borders.

“I know that the police and the government are doing everything possible with the border patrol, it is important so we can identify if some of the criminal activity is from the outside,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Mr. Hamaty is urging owners of the 7-Mile plaza to step up their game and add security there. He said he is grateful no one was hurt in Saturday’s incident.

“I’m calling on the landlord to do their part, to be responsible citizens because this plaza has high rental rates and the government should get onto it and demand that they put security there. Thank God no one wasn’t hurt because our staff is a proper importance to us and that none of them gets harm in these incidents,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Mr. Hamaty said he hopes Cayman can return to the good old days, where robberies were not a concern

No arrests have been made in Saturday’s robbery. We tried to get a comment from the plaza owners on Mr. Hamaty’s security concerns, but was unsuccessful.

In the year 2016 and 2017, they were 12 combined

Attempt Robbery according to the RCIPS statistics.

