Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Business Culture Environment News Politics

Tourism Minister debunks anti-port talking point in LA remarks

September 8, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Beginning his contribution to the cruise berthing referendum debate Thursday evening, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell took pause to debunk a talking point used by some anti-port supporters: that Mr. Kirkconnell himself personally stands to benefit financially from the project.

“I do not own any business or commercial entities in George Town, Grand Cayman, or any interest in. I have a register of interests as every one of us in this honourable house have, it’s been there for 13 years,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

He said his register of interests, as well as those of all elected members, are public documents.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: