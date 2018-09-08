Tourism Minister debunks anti-port talking point in LA remarks

Beginning his contribution to the cruise berthing referendum debate Thursday evening, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell took pause to debunk a talking point used by some anti-port supporters: that Mr. Kirkconnell himself personally stands to benefit financially from the project.

“I do not own any business or commercial entities in George Town, Grand Cayman, or any interest in. I have a register of interests as every one of us in this honourable house have, it’s been there for 13 years,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

He said his register of interests, as well as those of all elected members, are public documents.

