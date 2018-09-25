Tourism Minister to present ‘cruise berthing facts’ at Wednesday public meeting

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell is taking government’s case for a cruise berthing facility directly to the public, and Cayman 27 plans to carry it live as it unfolds.

The public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening (26 September) at the Family Life Centre in George Town, and it’s advertised as an opportunity for the public to hear the facts about the cruise berthing project.

Some critics have bemoaned what they call a lack of transparency surrounding the process.

Theresa Leacock-Broderick of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association said access to information is a good thing.

“We really feel that we need more facts about it, everyone needs more facts and we need to be considering the larger picture again, it is not just about the berthing, it is about everything that goes with it: the carrying capacity, public transport, roads, and it is back again to the tourism plan, the National Tourism Plan,” said Ms. Leacock-Broderick.

Ms. Leacock-Broderick also clarified CITA’s position on the cruise berthing project, saying CITA has no official position for or against the project.

In July 2015 the tourism association was reportedly on the record against the port.

Ms. Leacock-Broderick told Cayman 27 the split of support within CITA membership reflects the divide seen more broadly in society.

