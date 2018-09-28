Tropical Storm Kirk set to degenerate

Tropical Storm Kirk is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression Friday (28 September) and then degenerate into a trough of low pressure on Saturday (29 September.)

That’s according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service latest update Friday at 10 a.m.

The NWS said the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 63.6 West.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Sunday (30 September.) On the forecast track, the center of Kirk or its remnants will move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea over the next day or two.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) mainly to the east of the centre.

