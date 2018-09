Four sea turtle nests escaped destruction tuesday on Seven Mile Beach.

In a social media post, the DOE said its volunteers and staff stopped an excavator from driving over turtle nest as it cleared vegetation from an empty lot.

Three other turtle nests were also located in an area that had already been cleared.

DOE personnel determined the eggs in these nests were undamaged, having been narrowly missed by the excavator’s tracks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print