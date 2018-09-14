UCCI Lifelong Learning 13 September- STEM Carib 2018

The University College of the Cayman Islands is preparing for its STEM Carib event in October. On Thursday’s (13 September) edition of UCCI’s Lifelong Learning Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales checked in with the team at the college to find out more about their preparations and what attendees can expect at the event.
September 13, 2018
