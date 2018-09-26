Update: South Sound tyre-stack fires

The Cayman Islands Fire Service said on Tuesday (25 September) the tyre-aggregate stacks in Sound Sound are no longer smoldering or smoking.

The site behind the Vela complex has been plagued by fires since last week.

In a statement released by the Fire Service, they noted the crew at the scene had used a thermal imaging camera to record hot areas on the surface of the aggregate, but, given the absence of smoke, they explained this was likely caused “by the sun as much as by any deep-seated compression areas.”

The site owner Davenport Development Ltd. has marked these areas for cooling.

The Fire Service said they will check the site again Tuesday evening.

