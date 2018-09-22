US attempts to extradite Bon Aventure supervisor

The US is attempting to extradite a Jamaican national to Cayman in connection with a drowning in this country.

According to Jamaican news site RJN, Larry Levers is wanted in relation with the death of Risco Batten, one of four boys he was supervising during a fishing trip.

The 14 year old was a ward of the Government and resident at the Bon Aventure Boys’ home. Another man Micheal Anthony Stewart, faced the courts locally in connection with the drowning.

Mr. Levers left Cayman for Jamaica in 2016. When Cayman police attempted to find him for an interview in 2017, he had already left the country for the US under a false identity.

Mr. Levers was scheduled to have a his bond hearing Friday (21 September.)

